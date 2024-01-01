Man Utd defender Kambwala passes Villarreal medical

Villarreal are set to announce the signing of Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala.
United have agreed to sell the Frenchman to Villarreal for a fee rising to €10m.
And Kambwala is now a step away from completing the move after passing his medical today.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Willy Kambwala has just completed medical tests as new Villarreal player.
"Deal done with Manchester United on €10m package add-ons included with buy-back and sell-on clause.
"Here we go, confirmed."