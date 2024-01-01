Man Utd defender Kambwala passes Villarreal medical

Tribal Football
Villarreal are set to announce the signing of Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala.

United have agreed to sell the Frenchman to Villarreal for a fee rising to €10m.

And Kambwala is now a step away from completing the move after passing his medical today.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Willy Kambwala has just completed medical tests as new Villarreal player.

"Deal done with Manchester United on €10m package add-ons included with buy-back and sell-on clause.

"Here we go, confirmed."

