Man Utd defender Kambwala passes Villarreal medical

Villarreal are set to announce the signing of Manchester United defender Willy Kambwala.

United have agreed to sell the Frenchman to Villarreal for a fee rising to €10m.

And Kambwala is now a step away from completing the move after passing his medical today.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Willy Kambwala has just completed medical tests as new Villarreal player.

"Deal done with Manchester United on €10m package add-ons included with buy-back and sell-on clause.

"Here we go, confirmed."