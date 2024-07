Kambwala rejected Man Utd contract offer ahead of Villarreal move

Willy Kambwala is ready to leave Manchester United for Villarreal.

The French defender has rejected a new contract offer in order to seal the move to Spain.

United and Villarreal have since agreed a €10m fee for Kambwala.

He has a deal with United to 2025, but efforts to extend it have been rebuffed by the youngster.

United will now sell Kambwala to Villarreal with a sell-on clause inserted in the agreement.