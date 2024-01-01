Tribal Football
Man Utd defender Fish step away from Cardiff move
Manchester United defender Will Fish is set to leave the club on a permanent basis.

The young homegrown talent is attracting interest from Cardiff City in particular, per the Manchester Evening News.

Fish, who did have interest in him on loan, wants to leave permanently to kick start his career.

Fish was desperate to play first-team football after spending the past two years at Hibernian.

The youngster is not seen as good enough for Manchester United’s first team.

However, the 21-year-old believes that he can have a solid career and eventually earn a Premier League move.

