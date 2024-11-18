Man Utd defender feeling "very down" after picking up another injury this season

Tribal Football
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof picked up an injury in Sweden’s win over Slovakia in the UEFA Nations League.

The defender captained the national team and had to be replaced in the first half with the Swedish football association confirming that he had to leave the squad and return to United for treatment. 

Speaking in Göteborgs-Posten, Bologna’s Emil Holm opened up on Lindelof, who has been unlucky this season. 

“It’s very sad. He just come back from injury and then to get another injury, you suffer with that. It was tough to see,” he said, as quoted by Göteborgs-Posten. 

“He was very down in the dressing room too. He’s an important man in the team, he’s captain anyway. No, it was a shame.” 

 

 

