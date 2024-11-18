Fresh injury setback for new Man Utd boss Amorim

Manchester United are facing a potential injury crisis in defence under new boss Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils will be employing Amorim’s favored 3-4-3 formation starting against Ipswich Town.

However, the Portuguese coach will be without Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

The two know each other, as Lindelof played for Benfica when Amorim was a player. Lindelof was forced off on the half-hour mark against Slovakia yesterday.

Another who may be a doubt is Lisandro Martinez, who was not able to play for Argentina on international duty due to a hip problem.

United have Jonny Evans and Matthijs De Ligt fit, while Harry Maguire has been completing rehabilitation.