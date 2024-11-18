Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is anticipating the return of summer signing Leny Yoro after recovering from successful surgery.

The Frenchman has yet to play a competitive game for the club after sustaining a fractured foot against Arsenal on their pre-season tour of the United States, but is due to return for the Portuguese coach who will be hoping to create the strongest defensive line possible. 

United’s summer signing from Lille underwent surgery and was expected to be sidelined for approximately three months. The young defender is now in training at Carrington with former interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy speaking on his progress recently. 

“He’s been managed very well after his injury in pre-season. 

“Obviously, it was going to be a long one and it’s a big moment for him, that first time he’s back in team training. 

“We’re going to get him back partially over the coming weeks and look to get him on board as quickly as possible.” 

The 19-year-old could be part of the squad for Amorim’s first game against Ipswich Town this Sunday and would likely make a substitute appearance much to the delight of the United fans who have been desperate to see his return. 

 

 

