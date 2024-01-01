Tribal Football
Man Utd defender Evans on Villa draw: You could see we ran ourselves into ground for result
Manchester United defender Jonny Evans says they can be happy after drawing 0-0 at Aston Villa.

The veteran was named man-of-the-match on the day.

He later said:  "We got a point against a good side away from home. The other night conceding three we wanted to be more defensive-minded to give ourselves a chance. We were looking for that one moment of quality, maybe on the counter and we nearly got it at the end.

"Fair play to Villa. They're good players and you never feel comfortable. You've always got to be on your toes and ready.

"I still feel like I'm playing the game I always have, I still feel like I have speed in the legs to get me out of the bad moments.

"(The manager)  told me after the game the other night I'd play in this one. Even the match against Porto I wasn't expecting to come on. It's unlikely to have a double centre-back substitution. Every match I play now I just enjoy it.

"It's still a privilege to play for this club. The pressures that come with it, it's part of it. You see the fans at the end, the support they give the team. They have supported the players massively over the years.

"It was great for him (manager Erik ten Hag)  to see that. The other night he got a bit emotional, you could see it on him, letting that game slip away. You could see everyone was running into the ground to get a half decent result."

