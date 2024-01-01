Emery: Man Utd will see the best of Villa today

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has warned Manchester United ahead of today's kickoff.

Emery says his players will be at their "best" at Villa Park.

He said, "We will show our best today and of course it's a difficult match but we are motivated. We know we have to be very demanding to stop them. It's going to be an amazing match and we want to play the best teams."

On picking which striker to start with both Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran in form, he added: "I think their response has been fantastic. Ollie is adapting to having competition.

"Duran is always ready to play and his impact has been great. I’m always trying to get the best out of both of them."