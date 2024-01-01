Ten Hag names Maguire, Evans as starting Man Utd centre-halves at Villa

Tribal Football
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has again sprung a surprise with his starting XI for today's clash at Aston Villa.

Both Rasmus Højlund and Christian Eriksen are starting, and this means, among others, that Casemiro and Joshua Zirkzee are on the bench. 

So are Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez. Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans start in central defence instead. 

 

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Evans, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Lindelöf, De Ligt, Martínez, Zirkzee, Diallo, Casemiro, Antony, Ugarte.

 

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, Barkley; Philogene, Rogers, Bailey; Watkins.

Subs: Gauci, Carlos, Durán, Buendía, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Bogarde, Swinkels, Young.

Premier LeagueManchester UnitedAston Villa
