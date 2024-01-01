Tribal Football
Man Utd defender De Ligt lost rag with match officials after Brentford goal
Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt's angry reaction against Brentford was captured in previously unseen footage.

The Netherlands centre half had to go off during a period late in the first half because of blood on his head.

United conceded to a Ethan Pinnock header late in the first half, as De Ligt was off the field.

De Ligt had already warned the officials that his team was in trouble and he needed to be on the field.

He was livid as the goal went in, while United’s coaches were also given yellow cards for their reactions.

United’s first-team coach Darren Fletcher let rip at the match officials in the tunnel, which could lead to disciplinary action.

