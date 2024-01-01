Brentford winger Damsgaard: We didn't match Man Utd intensity

Brentford winger Mikkel Damsgaard admits they failed to match Manchester United's intensity in defeat on Saturday.

The Dane had his chances in the second-half to equalise, but failed to take advantage.

“It’s disappointing to lose this game, and that we didn’t keep a clean sheet and the intensity in the second half,” said the midfielder.

On the corner that led to the opening goal of the game, Damsgaard added: (Ethan Pinnock) is amazing; if you can hit him, you will score.

"We have a big focus on being good at set-pieces and we’ve been able to score from them in our last two games, which is amazing.”