Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Rashford showed right fight spirit and intensity

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits he was delighted with the performance of Marcus Rashford for victory over Brentford.

Rashford's pressing of the ball was noticeable in the 2-1 win.

Ten Hag later said, "Really enjoyed today how he played.

"You see what he is capable of. We want to see this every game, because then you see what he can contribute to the team. Really intense and then a brilliant cross. I thought the finish was also brilliant but the cross was really enjoyable to watch.

"I think we all know he is capable of a lot and when he has this attitude then he will score, as he did in Porto. But also giving assists, what he did in Porto and did today.

"But it starts also with fighting spirit and 100 per cent intensity. When we bring all this on the pitch, we have a team that can progress and play for trophies this season."

