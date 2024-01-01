Man Utd coach Fletcher blows fuse with fourth official

Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher let rip at the fourth official at halftime of their win against Brentford.

Fletcher was among United staff furious over Brentford's opener, which was scored by Ethan Pinnock with Matthijs de Ligt off the pitch for treatment to a head wound.

The Manchester Evening News says Fletcher steamed into the fourth official, furious with the De Ligt decision.

Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy also blew their fuse with fourth official Gavin Ward.

United eventually fought back to win 2-1.