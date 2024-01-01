Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Endrick digging in his heels at Real Madrid

Man Utd coach Fletcher blows fuse with fourth official

Man Utd coach Fletcher blows fuse with fourth official
Man Utd coach Fletcher blows fuse with fourth officialAction Plus
Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher let rip at the fourth official at halftime of their win against Brentford.

Fletcher was among United staff furious over Brentford's opener, which was scored by Ethan Pinnock with Matthijs de Ligt off the pitch for treatment to a head wound.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Manchester Evening News says Fletcher steamed into the fourth official, furious with the De Ligt decision.

Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy also blew their fuse with fourth official Gavin Ward.

United eventually fought back to win 2-1.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedBrentford
Related Articles
Brentford winger Damsgaard: We didn't match Man Utd intensity
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me
Man Utd matchwinner Hojlund: Van Nistelrooy teaching me a lot