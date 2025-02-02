Man Utd defender Dalot insists Amorim's "worst in history" claims were "positive"

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot insists manager Ruben Amorim's "worst team in history" claims has had a positive effect on the players.

Dalot says he took on Amorim's words as motivation in the aftermath.

“I don’t want to hear that," said Dalot..

“So the message for me is the next training session I have to show that I don't want to belong to the worst Manchester United team in history.

“You can analyse it as something negative. But I analyse it as something positive because I want to change the situation.

“My teammates also. We showed that we want to change this.”

Dalot also said of Amorim: “Obviously he is a passionate guy.

“He was as a player and now he's as a manager as well, and I think it's what this club needs.

“Speak to all the fans they always show this desire of wanting the best for the club. That’s what he wants.

“So if we want to win, if we want to go to where this club belongs, we need to be there and follow.”

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace, Dalot also stated: “It’s no coincidence when we say that some things take time.

“It can sound like an excuse that when we have more time to train, we will get better.

“We will get better when we have more time to train, but you can see already that we are getting better. We are improving.

“Football is always unpredictable, but what you can see is that we are trying to be more consistent about it, trying to win more games.

“ It doesn't mean that things will be lovely until the end of the season, but that's where we want to go.

“We are really positive about it. We know that this storm that everybody is talking about, it will go away.

“But we need to suffer as a team, as a club, fans have to be together with us and I'm sure that they will rise again.”