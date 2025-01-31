Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Man Utd defender Dalot: Amad, Garnacho key to win at FCSB

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd defender Dalot: Amad, Garnacho key to win at FCSB
Man Utd defender Dalot: Amad, Garnacho key to win at FCSBAction Plus
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot credited the half-time introductions of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad for providing the spark they needed. 

United advanced to the last 16 of the Europa League with goals from Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo against FCSB, winning 2-0. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dalot opened the scoring by converting Mainoo's low cross, and Mainoo sealed the victory.

Dalot told MUTV: "I think the first half was just us trying to understand where we could hurt them. Obviously in the second half with Amad and Garna (Garnacho) we had a bit more of a threat inside the final third and were a bit more direct.

"But overall, I think we controlled the whole game. Even after the first goal, we conceded one or two chances that could have changed the game, but I think that was more through a lack of focus than from the opposition.

"Overall, I think we are really happy with the performance, the result and another clean sheet, which is also important for us. We have gone into the next phase directly, and that was what we wanted. It was really good from us."

Mentions
Europa LeaguePremier LeagueDalot DiogoGarnacho AlejandroDiallo AmadMainoo KobbieManchester UnitedFCSB
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim reveals fresh thinking over Mainoo role after win at FCSB
Mainoo delighted with role in Man Utd win at FCSB
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with victory at FCSB: We controlled the game