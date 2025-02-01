Exclusive: Lee Sharpe backing Amorim "honesty"; convinced Dorgu can be Man Utd surprise

Manchester United Double winner Lee Sharpe is backing manager Ruben Amorim over last week's controversial comments about the players.

Defeat at home to Brighton had Amorim declaring his team "the worst in the club's history", words which has since seen a response as United have won at Fulham and at FCSB in the Europa League.

For Sharpe, Amorim's "honesty" at the moment was warranted. He told Tribalfootball.com: "I think he’s just being factual. I think when he just looks at the points on the board, the position they are in the league, I think that’s just facts he’s talking about. I don’t think he’s saying we’re the worst bunch of players, nothing like that, that they’re the players with the least amount of ability.

"What he means is that they’re underperforming and the points tally and the position in the league in history, that’s one of the worst teams that United have ever turned out. I think he’s just being honest. But I think he would have explained it in the dressing room before he even said it to the press, I think he’s that kind of manager."

Indeed, Sharpe admits he's been impressed by Amorim's management of the players, despite the team's consistency.

He continued: "I think with the manager being open and honest and a bit of a psychologist, I think he knows how to deal with people. I think he’s good at dealing with the situation and I doubt he would have said they’re all up for sale, but that if someone doesn’t want to work hard or want to be here, please come and tell me and we will do our best to try and sort you a deal to go out elsewhere.

"I think from press conferences and what I’ve seen, the players seem to like him and understand that they’re just not playing well. There’s still a system that needs to be perfected and some get it and some don’t, some fit into it and some don’t."

Meanwhile, with the winter market's final days counting down, wantaway Marcus Rashford remains a United player.

And for Sharpe, the whole situation is a "waste": "I just think that is how he seems to have his mind set, when he came out saying he wants a new challenge, and he’s not been working hard in training - the manager has given him the criteria and I saw the interview where Amorim said the door is open, we want him to come back and he has so much ability and want him in the team, but if he’s not prepared to work as hard as the rest of the team there is no way we can pick him.

"I think Marcus Rashford makes his own decisions, and if he wants to work hard and play for his boyhood club and become a Manchester United legend, then that is entirely up to him. But if he sees fit that he wants to go somewhere else and work not quite as hard and maybe not have as much pressure and not as big a goldfish bowl, then that is his prerogative.

"Absolutely it’s a waste, he should be tearing the league up at the moment, be with the top-scorers like Haaland and Salah and he should be on a level with those boys."

As for United pushing to sign young Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu before Monday night's deadline, Sharpe believes the Dane could be a surprise.

He added, "I think United need someone to be able to step in straight away, they don’t need someone who is going to take another 6 or 18 months to find their feet and get up to speed. At 20 he’s played a lot of league football already and I would say at wing-back that’s a position that he can come straight in. He’s an attacking full-back and I think he’s just got to start playing."

- Lee Sharpe was speaking to Tribalfootball.com on behalf of Sweepstakes24.com