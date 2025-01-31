Man Utd boss Amorim speaks on Mainoo's new role, Shaw's injury and Garnacho's new approach

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim spoke at his latest press conference as he prepares to face Crystal Palace this weekend.

Amorim firstly spoke on winger Alejandro Garnacho and how he has improved his form in recent matches despite various transfer links in recent weeks.

"He changed right away since that game against Manchester City, the way he understands things, he understands that I just want to help him and I just want to win games.

"He changed in everything - the approach when I talk to him, the way he recovers, he understands sometimes I'm a different coach and that I'm demanding in my way.

"Sometimes it's hard with the first impact because it's a different type of coach. He understands (now) that it's never in a bad way - it's always for him.

"I think all the merit is for Garnacho. He is improving and we want to continue to improve with Garnacho. On Thursday he understood the position, the moments of playing inside or outside, and the connection with Diogo Dalot is improving a lot."

The United boss was then questioned on how soon it will be before Luke Shaw returns to action as he returns to training.

"It will take a little bit more time. I think he needs to train more, to spend more time with his teammates playing normal or small-sided games, not just working alone.

"He stayed to do a different type of work, he's going to get together with the team when we arrive (back to Manchester). When I feel it is the right moment, he will get minutes in the games."

He then moved on to Kobbie Mainoo and how he could have a new position in the side.

“I don’t think it’s the contract (talk that has improved his form). Everybody in England sees him as a very, very good player. He played in the European Championship final, so I think it’s more the position, then he’s not comfortable because before he was always playing and now sometimes plays, sometimes doesn’t play.

Maybe there is something to do with that, but I think the key point is the position. It’s different for him, it demands a lot from him and today, I feel him happier to play (as an attacking midfielder). Simple as that. I don’t look about just the movements, the way he touches the ball, I feel it just watching him, he was so happy on the pitch. That is important for me because if they are happy, they can play better. So, I think he can change position.”

Amorim also spoke on United’s academy and how it is crucial to raise funds for future transfers.

“That part is true (clubs being able to raise money by selling Academy players) but I want players like Kobbie and Garnacho. The focus is that we have to improve our Academy and you have to bring more. Because that is something all the clubs in England have to take advantage of – the players who came from the Academy. To play, to feel the shirt and also to sell. So, our focus is to bring more. The rest, I just want to prepare with both of them for the next game.”

Finally, he spoke on defender Tyrell Malacia and how he could potentially move out on loan.

“We will see. What I know is that it’s really hard on Malacia. A long time without playing and then it’s hard to make a lot of games and a player like him, he’s a full-back, and sometimes in this system – he played in the national team outside and inside – it’s hard for him because it’s not so offensive and he can play like one of the three defenders if we have more possession and more control of the games. So, it’s really a difficult context for him but he’s our player and we are going to help him.”