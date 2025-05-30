Tribal Football
Man Utd defend Amad after clash with Malaysian fans

Man Utd defend Amad after clash with Malaysian fans
Manchester United have moved to defend Amad Diallo after he clashed with Malaysian fans this week.

Amad had participated in United's friendly defeat to the ASEAN Allstars on Wednesday night when he was recorded making an "obscene gesture" to fans as he made his way to the team bus.

The recording has been widely shared on social media, with United issuing a statement this morning with the squad now in Hong Kong.

United say the winger's gesture was in response to "serious personal abuse" about his mother.

"I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mum," Amad wrote on X.

"I shouldn't have reacted like that but I don't regret what I did."

