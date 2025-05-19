Amad Diallo opens up on his ambitions at Man Utd: I can be one of the best in the world

Manchester United's Amad Diallo has revealed what it was like under former manager Erik ten Hag and how he wants to be one of the best players in the world.

Ten Hag, who became the manager in summer of 2022, handed Diallo 12 appearances last season as he showed faith in the young forward. Amad made the most of his opportunities with his most memorable goal being the 120th-minute FA Cup quarter-final winner against Liverpool. Amad has developed into a cult hero for Man United over the course of the 2024-25 campaign and has become a favourite of manager Ruben Amorim when he is fit.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, the soon to be 23 year old opened up on time under Ten Hag and how he needs consistent game time to perform to the best of his abilities.

“I need the game time to show I can play for this club. In that moment, I was a little bit frustrated because you can understand sometimes maybe you deserve to play and you don't play. You have a little bit of frustration. But I think now it's because the manager believes in me. He believes in my potential. I'm trying to repay his confidence every time I'm on the pitch.

“Honestly, Erik helped me a lot. He was giving me a lot of advice, even when I wasn't playing. He was telling me to train very hard every time. That's the most important thing when a manager keeps telling you to train hard, even if you don't play. So I kept training very hard, very hard. I think this season, at the beginning, I was playing a lot with him. I want to thank him again for the opportunity he gave me and I want to wish him all the best.”

After watching two Europa League finals from the bench, the Ivory Coast international will not want to make it a hat-trick of missed finals when United face Tottenham on Wednesday night. The youngster boasted a lot of confidence when asked about his hopes for the future in a quote that should excite many United fans who know more about his immense quality than anyone else.

“I believe in my potential. I believe I can be one of the best in the world. I just have to give my best every game. That's it. But I think I believe in my potential."