Man Utd cut loose four members of academy staff

Several members of Manchester United’s staff have moved along from their academy.

Manchester Evening News states that ongoing job cuts at the club are hurting every department.

The four staff that are set to leave United’s academy have a combined 50 years of service.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe's review of the club's operations found that United were very bloated in most departments.

He believes that the club should be run in a leaner fashion, but whether that translates to on pitch success is unclear.

Staff leaving include Neil Harris, Stuart Leicester, Chris Blackhouse, and Rich Ashcroft.