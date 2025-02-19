Man Utd contract offer ACCEPTED by Sporting CP superkid Quenda

Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda has agreed personal terms with Manchester United.

While a fee between the two clubs is yet to be struck, it's emerged Quenda has accepted a contract offer from United.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs told on talkSPORT: “The player has agreed verbally personal terms.

“He’s waiting to see if the club’s pre-agree (a fee) or wait until the summer.

“And the price United are looking at is 40million euros (£33m).

“Sporting want a minimum of 60m euros (£50m). There’s a release clause at 100m euros (£83m).

“So if United can get this one done south of 60m euros (£50m), it’s not only a good signing for now and the future, and a player Amorim knows really well, it’s also another deal they can potentially get without being forced to, for example Rasmus Hojlund, pay more than they ideally want to.”