Man Utd considering post-season trip to Malaysia
Manchester United are said to be contemplating a post-season trip to Malaysia.
The Red Devils are the latest Premier League team to undertake post-season fixtures as part of their schedule.
United could make as much as £10M from the trip to the Asian country.
The Red Devils are concerned about UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules and the Premier League’s PSR.
Such trips can help them raise a lot of funds, which would make it easier for them to sign players in the summer.
United’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been undertaking a vast cost-cutting operation throughout the club this season.
