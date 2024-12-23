Tribal Football
Most Read
Pogba releases statement after brother Mathias sentenced
Chelsea star desperate to leave this January as he faces 6 months on sidelines
Amorim makes Portugal recommendation to Man Utd chiefs
Arsenal target Atalanta striker with Gyokeres and Isak out of the question

Man Utd considering post-season trip to Malaysia

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd considering post season trip to Malaysia to raise funds for the club
Man Utd considering post season trip to Malaysia to raise funds for the clubAction Plus
Manchester United are said to be contemplating a post-season trip to Malaysia.

The Red Devils are the latest Premier League team to undertake post-season fixtures as part of their schedule.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United could make as much as £10M from the trip to the Asian country.

The Red Devils are concerned about UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules and the Premier League’s PSR.

Such trips can help them raise a lot of funds, which would make it easier for them to sign players in the summer.

United’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been undertaking a vast cost-cutting operation throughout the club this season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd owners make Amorim call over Rashford
Leicester, Napoli among four-club Bosman scramble for Man Utd defender Maguire
Bournemouth pair Semenyo, Kluivert celebrate "back-to-back wins at Old Trafford"