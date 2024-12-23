Bournemouth pair Semenyo, Kluivert celebrate "back-to-back wins at Old Trafford"

Bournemouth pair Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert were delighted with victory at Manchester United on Sunday.

Both players scored as the Cherries won 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Kluivert said afterwards: "It's a massive win, back-to-back winning here at this beautiful stadium is amazing. It's unreal. We've been working hard and we were building last year. It's amazing with this coach.

On scoring in last 10 games, he also stated: "It's our philosophy, it's what the manager wants from us and that's why we score every game. We need to keep cruising like this. There's always something after a goal so you have to be sharp and we scored the second.

"Up the Cherries, happy Christmas!"

Semenyo also said: "Feels great, back-to-back wins at Old Trafford - my second time here and my second win.

"I think the most important thing was getting the press right. We were clincial on our end and they were unlucky with their chances.

"We know we have a good team and we are taking it game-by-game.

"I am not going to say too much and I don't want to jinx it."