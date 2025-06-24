Atletico Madrid enter race for Man United goalkeeper target

Atletico Madrid are reportedly seeking to beat Man United and several Saudi Pro League clubs to the signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Several reports have linked the 32-year-old with a move to Old Trafford as questions surrounding the future and ability of Andre Onana persist.

Marinez is said to be looking to leave Aston Villa after five years with the club in pursuit of Champions League football as they narrowly missed out of qualification for the second consecutive season.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Atletico Madrid are now keeping tabs on the situation and will make a move should Jan Oblak decide to leave.

Oblak is a Bonafide Atletico legend, spending the past ten years between the sticks for them and helping them to several pieces of silverware and two Champions League finals.

It’s understood that Martinez, who kept 16 clean-sheets in 53 appearances across all competitions last season, is in no rush to make a decision.