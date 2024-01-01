Tribal Football
Man Utd concern as Hojlund misses Denmark training

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund may have a minor injury issue.

The forward missed Denmark's training session ahead of their game against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

Per BOLD, Hojlund may be injured or the absence may have only been a precaution.

He was a substitute for their 1-0 defeat to Spain on Saturday, coming off the bench in the 78th minute.

United fans will be hoping that Hojlund is fit enough when the Premier League resumes at the weekend.

The Red Devils take on Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday in an afternoon clash.

