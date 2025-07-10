Newcastle switch sights to Villa striker Watkins

Newcastle United have joined the interest for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The England international is on the radar of Manchester United as they seek a second attacking signing after the addition of Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

The Mirror says Newcastle are also in contact as they seek a new striker signing.

Arsenal failed with an offer for Watkins in January and have since switched their sights to Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres.

Watkins, 29, is ready to leave Villa Park this summer and Newcastle see him as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who has announced he is leaving as his contract expired last week.