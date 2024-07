Man Utd coaching staff delighted with Sancho training ground form

Manchester United coaching staff are delighted with Jadon Sancho's return to preseason training.

Sancho was cleared to return after talks with manager Erik ten Hag after last season's bust-up.

It's understood Sancho has 'softened' his stance over the blow-up and his contrition has satisfied Ten Hag.

The pair have agreed to go forward with the slate wiped clean.

And staff are delighted with Sancho's attitude and commitment since his training return.