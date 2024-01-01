Tribal Football
Most Read
De Bruyne informs Man City of transfer decision
Man Utd consider move for free agent Alonso
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
West Ham agree terms for Bayern Munich defender in HUGE deal

Man Utd chiefs not ruling out selling Sancho

Man Utd chiefs not ruling out selling Sancho
Man Utd chiefs not ruling out selling Sancho
Man Utd chiefs not ruling out selling SanchoAction Plus
Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is continuing his reintegration into the first team.

Sancho has been on the club’s preseason tour of the United States, working under coach Erik ten Hag again.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the winger may yet be moving on from the club in the summer, if a suitable offer arrives.

On Sancho, manager Erik ten Hag stated recently: “We spoke well.”

“Anyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects well on that, then you draw a line and move on again. 

“This club needs good players, and one thing is for sure: Jadon is a terribly good player. I hope that the click still comes, and that he will contribute to our success.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueSancho JadonManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd name price for Sancho as winger could leave this summer
PSG make move for Man Utd attacking pair Sancho, Fernandes
Rashford to go? Why it's lining up Man Utd's No10 will be sacrificed for PSR