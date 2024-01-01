Man Utd chiefs not ruling out selling Sancho

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is continuing his reintegration into the first team.

Sancho has been on the club’s preseason tour of the United States, working under coach Erik ten Hag again.

However, the winger may yet be moving on from the club in the summer, if a suitable offer arrives.

On Sancho, manager Erik ten Hag stated recently: “We spoke well.”

“Anyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects well on that, then you draw a line and move on again.

“This club needs good players, and one thing is for sure: Jadon is a terribly good player. I hope that the click still comes, and that he will contribute to our success.”