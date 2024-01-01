Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"
Man Utd reduce asking price for fullback to secure replacement
REVEALED: Furious Real Madrid ready to END all ties with super agent Mendes
Man Utd chiefs eager to sell senior players

Man Utd name price for Sancho as winger could leave this summer

Man Utd name price for Sancho as winger could leave this summer
Man Utd name price for Sancho as winger could leave this summer
Man Utd name price for Sancho as winger could leave this summerAction Plus
Manchester United are said to have named their asking price for winger Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman is available for a significant fee as Paris Saint-Germain chase his signature.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mirror, United want £40 million for Sancho, who is back in first team training.

Sancho is available for selection, as he has resolved his feud with boss Erik ten Hag.

Should PSG be committed to signing him, they will have to properly compensate United.

The Red Devils have been linked with PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, raising the prospect of a swap deal.

Mentions
Sancho JadonUgarte ManuelManchester UnitedPSGFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Man Utd not giving up on PSG midfielder Ugarte
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Rabiot favours Prem; Slot & Liverpool plan light touch; Fresh youth plans for Saudi Pro League
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons