Man Utd name price for Sancho as winger could leave this summer

Manchester United are said to have named their asking price for winger Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman is available for a significant fee as Paris Saint-Germain chase his signature.

Per The Mirror, United want £40 million for Sancho, who is back in first team training.

Sancho is available for selection, as he has resolved his feud with boss Erik ten Hag.

Should PSG be committed to signing him, they will have to properly compensate United.

The Red Devils have been linked with PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, raising the prospect of a swap deal.