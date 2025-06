Manchester United have clinched an agreement for Southampton youngster Harley Emsden-James.

The 16 year-old is moving north to United for a fee of £1m.

The Daily Mail says Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea were all keen on Emsden-James.

The move includes a 20 per cent sell-on clause for Southampton.

Emsden-James is expected to be part of United's U18 squad next season.