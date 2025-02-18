Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Man Utd boss Amorim admits Mainoo blow

Man Utd chiefs inform Amorim of 'modest' summer transfer budget

Paul Vegas
Man Utd chiefs inform Amorim of 'modest' summer transfer budget
Man Utd chiefs inform Amorim of 'modest' summer transfer budgetAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is facing up to a limited summer transfer budget.

The i says Amorim has been informed by United's top brass that he will have only £20m to buy players this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United's issues with the Proft & Sustainability rules is said to be behind the modest transfer budget.

Any extra money will have to be raised from player sales, which could include highly-rated youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Amorim stated on Friday: "We know with the moment of the club, I have to understand all of these problems but that problem of our club is not new.

"You knew the rules of fair play, we have a problem there at the moment but that cannot influence the way I coach the team and prepare for the next game. So my focus is on that and not the other things.

"Here its simple: to do something we need to sell players." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Spurs plot swoop for Borussia Dortmund winger Gittens
Casemiro only thinking about Man Utd stay
Man Utd scouting Feyenoord pair Milambo and Read