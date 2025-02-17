Man Utd scouting Feyenoord pair Milambo and Read

Manchester United are following Feyenoord pair Antoni Milambo and Givairo Read.

The Mirror says United have been scouting both defender Read and midfielder Milambo this season.

Read is also interesting Liverpool and it's been suggested he would jump at the chance to be reunited with former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot at Anfield.

However for the now, Liverpool are yet to make their interest formal.

United, meanwhile, are showing a stronger interest in Read, while also having Milambo under consideration ahead of the summer market.