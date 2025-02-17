Casemiro only thinking about Man Utd stay

Casemiro intends to stay at Man Utd until his contract expires despite transfer rumours

Veteran Casemiro intends to stay at Manchester United until his contract expires, despite losing his regular starting spot under Ruben Amorim.

The experienced midfielder made his first Premier League start since December in Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham.

Advertisement Advertisement

With 18 months left on his deal, the 32-year-old remains committed to United, even amid strong interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

As quoted by AS, Casemiro said: "Above all, I respect Manchester United, a club to which I'm very grateful.

have a year and a half left on my contract and I'd like to fulfil it here in Manchester.

“I'm comfortable here and so is my family. They've adapted, we speak English. I'm very grateful to the Old Trafford fans and to the club. I'm happy at club level."