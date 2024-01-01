Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement

Manchester United will likely pursue Thomas Tuchel if they sack Erik ten Hag as manager.

The Dutchman is already on thin ice, three games into the new Premier League season.

Advertisement Advertisement

After losing the Community Shield on penalties, Ten Hag has seen his team lose two of their three league games.

Per The Mail, Tuchel is seen as the outstanding candidate among available managers.

However, there is no suggestion that Ten Hag is in imminent danger of losing his job.

United hierarchy hope that a win against Southampton after the international break can ease the pressure on him.