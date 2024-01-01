Kraay Jr says Gimenez was “smart” to reject Forest move

Former player and manager Hans Kraay Jr says Santiago Gimenez was “smart” to reject a transfer to Nottingham Forest this summer.

Forest attempted to sign the Mexico international striker from Feyenoord this summer before the transfer deadline closed but he 23-year-old turned down the move to stay with Feyenoord and continue his goal scoring form.

Kraay Jr spoke on the move and why he thinks it’s the right thing to do.

“People who have looked at it say that Nottingham Forest might be the level for Gimenez," Kraay Jr told Dutch magazine Voetbal International. “So then €25m is enough. But I think it’s smart of him not to do it.

“The boy scored 23 in the Eredivisie last year, but he lost it in recent months.

“I think Santiago is smarter. Who knows, against City, United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs, he doesn’t even get one and a half chances per game.”

“Santiago will stay with Feyenoord, score more than 23 and play in the Champions League,” Kraay Jr added. “This is his right.”

If Gimenez does carry his form over to this season it is almost certain that a top club will come knocking either in January or next summer as the young star emerges as a top talent who is waiting for a major move.