Man Utd chiefs eager to sell senior players
Manchester United are happy to sell several first team stars this summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have put up the likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire for sale.

Per ESPN, there are several players that United boss Erik ten Hag is happy to lose at the right price.

Every sale will give the team a chance to recruit new players that better fit Ten Hag’s vision for the squad.

United have already brought in Lenny Yoro and Joshua Zirzkee to replace Raphael Varane and Antony Martial.

United want another central midfielder, a further center-back, a right-back, and possibly a left-back.

