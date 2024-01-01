REVEALED: De Gea was ready for Man Utd return

Veteran shot stopper David De Gea is said to have been ready to make a return to Manchester United.

However, the Spaniard changed his mind after learning that Erik ten Hag was staying as manager.

De Gea has been without a club for a year and saw faint hope of returning to Old Trafford.

Per The Athletic, he is now looking at other European teams or Saudi Arabia as options.

The 33-year-old was not happy with Ten Hag and then sporting director John Murtough when his contract expired.

He was initially offered a new deal at the end of the 2022/2023 season, but it was withdrawn before he had a chance to decide on his future.