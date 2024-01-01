Man Utd chiefs Berrada, Ashworth explain shift in transfer policy

Manchester United chiefs have spoken about their process of selling players this summer.

The Red Devils raised a near record sum for the club through sales in this transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

The likes of Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, and Jadon Sancho have been moved along.

CEO Omar Berrada stated to BBC: "The process for selling is very similar to the process for buying. You have a framework, you know what you are trying to achieve and it has to make sense for the club and the player. If you stay within those parameters and you are decisive, then generally you get it right.

"It is true we have been more open to structuring the contracts in a way that can deliver value for us in the short-term, but also in the future, introducing higher sell-ons and more realistic contingents. We have done that with practically all of the players who have gone out.

"We have also tried to put in place certain policies to protect us in the future. So we have the ability to buy back a player, Willy Kambwala for instance, if he does really well."

Director of football Dan Ashworth added: "Sometimes you have to be quite brave and make decisions that maybe you don't want to make. You can't have a bloated squad, and you're also dealing with players that ultimately want to play football.

"The schedule, especially with the new Europa League format, is pretty punishing. So we want to make sure we've got enough depth while keeping the players motivated, and with the thought that they've got a chance of playing.

"If you run with too big a squad, it can cause problems. The rules and regulations mean you have to churn. You have to generate money to be able to spend that money back out as well. So the number of one-club players is probably changing. That's an unintended consequence of the rules and regulations."