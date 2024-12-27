Man Utd chief Berrarda weighs up replacing Ashworth

Manchester United chief executive Omar Berrada is assessing the club’s structure this winter.

Berrada is working to see if United need to sign a replacement for Dan Ashworth.

The sporting director was moved on after only five months in the job by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The INEOS chief was not happy with Ashworth’s work, despite speeding five months recruiting him from Newcastle.

Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox are taking on all of Ashworth’s duties as present.

Berrada wants to remit of any new executive appointment before he starts seeking to interview candidates.