Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy to be confirmed Kenya manager

Former Manchester United assistant Benni McCarthy may have landed a new job.

The former FC Porto and Blackburn Rovers striker was United’s attacking coach under Erik ten Hag for two seasons.

The South African now appears to have found his first job since leaving Old Trafford.

Per Goal.com, he will be the new Kenya national team boss in the coming weeks.

McCarthy has worked as a head coach in the past in his native South Africa.

He was the manager of Cape Town City between 2017 and 2019, and was in charge of AmaZulu from 2020 to 2022.