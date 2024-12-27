Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Ex-Man Utd keeper: No-one wants Rashford; he'll go to MLS
Chelsea boss Maresca: We're ahead of expectations; forget Fulham history
Van Dijk sends new contract message to Liverpool board

Arsenal rival Man Utd for Wolves ace Cunha

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal rival Man Utd for Wolves ace Cunha
Arsenal rival Man Utd for Wolves ace CunhaAction Plus
Arsenal are set to battle historic rivals Manchester United for Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian wide forward is seen as the ideal signing for both clubs this winter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Gunners want Cunha to take over on the wing until Bukayo Saka is 100 percent fit.

Meanwhile, United are said to be seeking Cunha for one of the wide no.10 positions in boss Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Per The Athletic, Cunha is available this winter, as Wolves seek to raise funds in the face of relegation.

Arsenal’s no.1 forward target is Benjamin Sesko, but he is only available at the end of the season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCunha MatheusArsenalManchester UnitedWolvesFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Wolves boss Pereira hails "special" Cunha for victory over Man Utd
Cunha corner earns Wolves win and condemns Man Utd to third straight defeat
Spurs prepare offer for Wolves striker Cunha