Arsenal rival Man Utd for Wolves ace Cunha

Arsenal are set to battle historic rivals Manchester United for Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian wide forward is seen as the ideal signing for both clubs this winter.

The Gunners want Cunha to take over on the wing until Bukayo Saka is 100 percent fit.

Meanwhile, United are said to be seeking Cunha for one of the wide no.10 positions in boss Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Per The Athletic, Cunha is available this winter, as Wolves seek to raise funds in the face of relegation.

Arsenal’s no.1 forward target is Benjamin Sesko, but he is only available at the end of the season.