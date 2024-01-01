Man Utd chief Berrada lays out Prem title triumph deadline

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has communicated his ambitions for the club this week.

Berrada spoke to the staff of Manchester United about the club's aspiration to celebrate their 150th anniversary in 2028.

The new chief hopes that United can ring in that anniversary with a Premier League title victory.

Berrada leads a revamped leadership team that includes Dan Ashworth as sporting director and Jason Wilcox as technical director.

Per The Athletic, Berrada outlined the target to club officials in a private meeting at Old Trafford last week.

United have not enjoyed a great start to the season, as they sit in 11th place in the league.