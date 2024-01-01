Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd insist Obi-Martin deal now settled
Kroos: I rejected Man Utd after they sacked Moyes
Man Utd made €100M bid to sign a Barcelona star under Solskjaer
Vini Jr losing support from Real Madrid teammates and Ancelotti

Man Utd chief Berrada lays out Prem title triumph deadline

Man Utd chief Berrada lays out Prem title triumph deadline
Man Utd chief Berrada lays out Prem title triumph deadlineAction Plus
Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has communicated his ambitions for the club this week.

Berrada spoke to the staff of Manchester United about the club's aspiration to celebrate their 150th anniversary in 2028.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The new chief hopes that United can ring in that anniversary with a Premier League title victory.

Berrada leads a revamped leadership team that includes Dan Ashworth as sporting director and Jason Wilcox as technical director.

Per The Athletic, Berrada outlined the target to club officials in a private meeting at Old Trafford last week.

United have not enjoyed a great start to the season, as they sit in 11th place in the league.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Trippier ready for Newcastle exit; has Man Utd regrets
Ten Hag admits Man Utd must improve goalscoring
Man Utd boss Ten Hag rejects Zirkzee doubts