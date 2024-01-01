Man Utd boss Ten Hag rejects Zirkzee doubts

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has doubled down on his view that Joshua Zirzkee will be a success.

The Dutchman has only scored one goal for the club so far this season, but has been a creative presence.

Ten Hag was asked about his team’s general lack of goals as they prepare to take on Tottenham on Sunday.

“Yes I do (think he can become a prolific goalscorer for United),” said Ten Hag.

“Sure, he is young. We see his great abilities. He is a very good link-up player, as you say, he is creative.

“He is creating chances but be fair, also he has his moments towards the goal from the opposition. I think it was a great action he had (against FC Twente) and a great finish he had, top save from the keeper but in that area he can definitely improve.

“We know he has some very good attributes, and he has to improve, and he needs our support on how to improve.”