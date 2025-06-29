Man Utd chief Berrada casts fresh doubt on new stadium project

Tribal Football
Manchester United chief Omar Berrada has cast fresh doubt on their new stadium plans.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's push to leave Old Trafford remains in doubt over his struggles to secure funding for the £2bn project.

Speaking to Red Issue fanzine, Berrada said: “We still see the stadium as the catalyst for the wider regeneration project.

"So we do need the government to commit to developing the area around the stadium for it to make sense.

“Without it it doesn’t make sense for us to build the stadium as a standalone.

"We believe that it could be a catalyst for one of the biggest, if not the biggest regeneration projects that this area of the country has ever seen.

“And it’ll bring benefits for the wider community in terms of home, jobs, health, and all that, that can yield an enormous amount of positive impact.

"Hopefully the government will support it and put the funds behind it.”

