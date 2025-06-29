Fletcher in talks to take U18 Man Utd coaching job

Darren Fletcher is in talks about taking the U18 job at Manchester United.

United are seeking a new U18 coach after Adam Lawrence's decision to leave at the end of last season.

Fletcher has been coaching at first team level with United these past 12 months and also acted as a liaison between the U21 and senior squad under manager Ruben Amorim.

The Daily Mail says talks are now underway over Fletcher potentially taking the U18 job.

The former midfielder's twin sons, Tyler and Jack, are both members of the U18 and U21 teams at United.