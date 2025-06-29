Tribal Football
Most Read
Aston Villa set Morgan Rogers asking price
Benfica preparing bid to re-sign Joao Felix
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus
Barcelona inform Man United of Marcus Rashford conditions

Fletcher in talks to take U18 Man Utd coaching job

Paul Vegas
Fletcher in talks to take U18 Man Utd coaching job
Fletcher in talks to take U18 Man Utd coaching jobChido Obi
Darren Fletcher is in talks about taking the U18 job at Manchester United.

United are seeking a new U18 coach after Adam Lawrence's decision to leave at the end of last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fletcher has been coaching at first team level with United these past 12 months and also acted as a liaison between the U21 and senior squad under manager Ruben Amorim.

The Daily Mail says talks are now underway over Fletcher potentially taking the U18 job.

The former midfielder's twin sons, Tyler and Jack, are both members of the U18 and U21 teams at United.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFletcher DarrenManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Casemiro makes Man Utd transfer call after Ancelotti decision
Neom willing to meet West Ham price for Kudus
Mbeumo informs Brentford and Spurs: I want Man Utd