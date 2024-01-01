Man Utd chief Ashworth: Summer signings not about Ten Hag connections

Manchester United chief Dan Ashworth says this summer's signings weren't favoured due to any connection with manager Erik ten Hag.

Ashworth says they're happy with their summer market work.

Ashworth said, "Again, I can't comment on what's happened previously, I don't know how they've made the decisions on players coming in, and as I've already alluded to, it's a joined-up process: we looked at objective, subjective opinions and come up with the best possible solution we can to fill the positions we have identified.

"It is natural in human nature to work with somebody you've worked with previously in all contexts, in all business contexts. That is a natural sway because you know that person, because you know that player, but also we've signed a number of players this summer that haven't worked with Erik: Yoro, Ugarte.

"And he'd never worked with Zirkzee - you can't say just because he's Dutch he knows him. He's worked with Matthijs and Noussair previously. They were both on our radar and it's a joined-up decision on who comes in and out of this football club."