Ajax defender Gaaei: Eriksen is Denmark's greatest - I wish he had signed

Ajax defender Anton Gaaei admits he had hoped they'd sign Christian Eriksen over the summer.

The Manchester United midfielder was linked with a return to Ajax before the start of the season.

Gaaei says he's a big fan of his fellow Dane and admitted to Flashscore.dk: "I had read a bit about the rumours.

"Of course you hope that happens when it is such a good Dane that is being written about. And yes, generally a Dane who can come to your club.

"But when it's one of the best ever, you hope for it. It didn't happen, and now we just have to do as well as possible with the team we have."