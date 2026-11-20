Man Utd CEO "convinced" the club are moving in the right direction despite being 18th

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada has spoken to Sky Sports this week as Mauricio Pochettino takes charge against Liverpool.

United sacked Michael Carrick earlier this month before announcing that Pochettino had been appointed as his replacement ahead of the clash at Anfield against rivals Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

As the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss steps in, there is a sense of optimism surrounding the club who will hope to collect a rare three points away from home on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils' opening 10 league matches have been disastrous to say the least, with the side winning just once and losing four times under Carrick, who led the side to 18th, second from bottom.

Their position is their lowest after 10 league games since 1986/87, when they were bottom of the table. United have failed to keep a single clean sheet in their opening 10 league matches and could go bottom depending on results over the weekend.

Despite this, CEO Berrade spoke with Sky Sports about how he believes the side are improving and are building a foundation for a brighter future.

“In our view Baleba, Tielemans, Santos and Karl Darlow, as well as Marcus Rashford, have made the squad fundamentally better. We will not spend just for the sake of it.

"I know it's difficult to say this when you're sitting 18th in the Premier League table. It's clear - it's not good enough, not acceptable, and that's why we've made the change that we've made, so that we can move forward.

"But we are laying the foundations for sustained growth to put us in a position where we can be competitive consistently. The foundations are there. I am convinced that we are heading in the right direction."

Heading into the test against Liverpool, United are winless in eight consecutive Premier League matches and have scored just 14 times, fewer than newly promoted Ipswich.

A win against Liverpool could be a huge boost to the side who are looking to Pochettino for inspiration.