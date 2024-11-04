Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy: Enough chances being created

Tribal Football
Manchester United caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy insists the goals will eventually flow for the team.

The Dutchman oversaw Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

He said: "(I think) today we are slightly disappointed because we didn't score the second with the opportunities we had, that is the feeling for me personally and also in the dressing room.

"In the last (few games) that we  played, we lost some points that we didn't convert our chances.

"The good thing always is, and the way I think, when you create a lot all through the season so far, so in that sense I am not too worried.

"When the players are going to get in the flow of things are results coming, confidence growing, the goals will come."

