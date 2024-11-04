Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea goalscorer Caicedo: We deserved victory at Man Utd
Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo insists they deserved more after Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Caicedo struck the equaliser at Old Trafford to earn the point.

"In my mind before the goal, I said to myself if the ball is arriving on my side, I’m going to shoot first time, and I did!" Caicedo told the club's website.

"My teammates sometimes joke with me because I don’t score too many goals, but my job is just to help the team in any way I can. This time was scoring a goal to win us one point.

"I am so happy for the goal and the equaliser because we didn’t lose the game. It was the moment to score a goal. We knew if we waited for a long time it was going to be complicated. It was important for the team."

He also said: "We deserved to win.

"We knew it would be a tough game but we were prepared for it. I'm so happy for the team. It was a great fight out there.

"We wanted to win the game to go to third place in the table, but one point is good. Sometimes the most important is to not lose the game. I am happy for the point. Now we focus on the next game."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCaicedo MoisesChelseaManchester United
